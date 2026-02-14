DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HP Governor, CM felicitate people on Shivratri

HP Governor, CM felicitate people on Shivratri

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:51 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today felicitated the people of the state on the eve of Shivratri. They conveyed their good wishes to the people on this auspicious occasion.

In his message, the Governor said, “Shivratri is one of the most important festivals of the state, which is celebrated with gaiety and fervour.” He hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring peace and prosperity into the lives of people.

The Chief Minister said, “Himachal Pradesh is known as the abode of Lord Shiva and Shivratri festival celebrated at various places in the state has its own importance. Himachalis from time immemorial have been celebrating Shivratri festival with enthusiasm and fervour.” He hoped that Shivratri would go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.

