Governor exhorts youth to build self-reliant India

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today stressed on building a self-reliant India.

While speaking at the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being held here, the Governor said that such exchange programmes gave a peep into the socio-cultural heritage, traditions and economy of the tribal societies.

Being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (HP), around 200 tribal youth from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other parts of the country are participating. Apart from this, 20 escorts of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB are also taking part in the youth exchange progamme.

The Governor appreciated the combined efforts of the youth showcasing India’s rich culture heritage and civilisation through this program. The programme envisages mass awareness of the development of India achieved in the last 75 years.

“The journey of the next 25 years is very important for the country which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called ‘Amrit Kaal’. The ‘five vows’ that the PM has called for in this Amrit Kaal include developed India, freedom from every thought of slavery, pride in heritage, unity and togetherness and citizens performing their duties”, said Shukla. He said every citizen needed to make his valuable contribution in implementing these ‘vows’.

“During this Amrit Kaal, we need to work at a faster pace to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters and to achieve the goals. People hailing from tribal areas have made supreme sacrifices in the freedom struggle,” he said.