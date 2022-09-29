Governor felicitates 55 students at HPTU convocation

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 28

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar felicitated 55 meritorious students during the fourth convocation of the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) here today. He also conferred 310 degrees upon the university students.

As many as 32 students were conferred with gold medals and 23 with silver medals. Speaking on the occasion, Governor said students need to draw a line for our future perspective. He advised youth to think differently be innovative, and take risks. This would propel them towards prosperity and success, he added.

The Governor said a person could be a successful person in true sense only after facing adversities. He called youth to work for the growth of society and contribute for the development of the nation.

IIT Mandi Director Professor Lakshmi Dhar Behra said patience was paramount to work for the country and society. HPTU vice-chancellor Shashi Kumar Dhiman said under the National Educational Policy (NEP) multi-entry, multi-exit and multi-disciplinary systems had been developed in the university. “We are focusing on universal human values so that the students can contribute towards the society”, he concluded.