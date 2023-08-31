Governor flags off vehicles with relief material

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off three vehicles carrying relief material for disaster-hit people from Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society to its branches in Solan, Una and Sirmaur districts.

The relief material, which includes hygiene kits, tarpaulin, kitchen sets, blankets, etc., will be distributed to families affected by the natural calamity.

“The State Red Cross Society is making every possible effort to provide relief to the affected families,” the Governor said, adding that so far, 14 vehicles with relief material had been sent to different districts.

He said every possible help was being provided to the families affected due to the natural calamity.

The Governor urged the people of the state to voluntarily contribute to help those in distress.

