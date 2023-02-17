Governor given warm send-off

Shimla, February 16
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Cabinet ministers, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, senior bureaucrats and prominent persons gave a warm send-off to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhawan here on Thursday.
Earlier, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and various dignitaries called on the Governor and conveyed their best wishes to him for his future.
Later, interacting with mediapersons, the Governor said that he was taking the wealth of love of Himachal Pradesh with him. “I have got a lot of cooperation and respect, for which I will always be indebted to the people of Himachal,” he said.
