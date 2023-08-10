Governor gives a call to preserve environment

Shimla, August 9
On the occasion of the 74th state-level Van Mahotsav, organised at Bagh, under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society and State Forest Department, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla planted a deodar sapling. Governor’s wife Janaki Shukla, who is the president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, also planted saplings.
The Governor said, “Nature has blessed Himachal with immense beauty, but when we mess with nature, we have to pay a heavy price for it. Development is the need of the hour, but at the same time, environment concerns should also be kept in mind besides preserving our rich forest wealth.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...