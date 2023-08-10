Governor gives a call to preserve environment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

On the occasion of the 74th state-level Van Mahotsav, organised at Bagh, under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society and State Forest Department, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla planted a deodar sapling. Governor’s wife Janaki Shukla, who is the president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, also planted saplings.

The Governor said, “Nature has blessed Himachal with immense beauty, but when we mess with nature, we have to pay a heavy price for it. Development is the need of the hour, but at the same time, environment concerns should also be kept in mind besides preserving our rich forest wealth.”

