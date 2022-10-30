Governor honours Kullu DC, SP

Kullu, October 29
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today honoured Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg and SP Gurdev Sharma for their remarkable services. He was presiding over the inauguration of a two-day seminar on heritage and tradition at Dev Sadan here.
He said that everyone should take inspiration from the commendable work done by the two officers.
The Governor said, “There is need to reflect on what should be our contribution to the future generation and such seminars give an opportunity for giving a meaningful shape to discussions.” He added that such events encourage people to take up social work.
He said that the National Education Policy was an attempt to bring about ‘a change in our mindset’. He added that developed nations of the world were developing their mother tongues.
Earlier, he visited the museum in Dev Sadan and took keen interest in objects of archaeological importance.
Moscow International Centre speaker Larisa V Sergina spoke about Indian folk culture and environment. She said, “Russia and India have very deep friendship ties, which are also related to culture and spiritual thinking.”
