Governor honours mountaineer Baljit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured mountaineer Baljit Kaur, a resident of Solan, at the Raj Bhawan here today. He lauded her extraordinary achievements and passion for mountaineering. Baljit’s mother Shanti Devi was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said, “It is a matter of pride for the state that Baljit has hoisted the Tricolour on the highest peak of the world, Mount Everest. She has proved her talent by climbing five mountain peaks above 8,000 metres in less than a month, which is an inspiration for other adventure enthusiasts.”

Baljit shared her expedition experiences with the Governor. She said that Annapurna was the 10th highest peak in the world and she scaled it without oxygen support. She apprised the Governor about the incident that happened during this period.