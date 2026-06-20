Governor inaugurates exhibition of artworks in Shimla

Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated an exhibition of artworks created during the art camp on “Folk and rural imagery in Kangra miniatures: An indigenous Indian art perspective”. He also inaugurated the newly established Art Gallery at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here today.

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On the occasion, he remarked that the true identity of any civilisation lies not in its economic prosperity alone, but in its cultural quality, creative consciousness and respect for its heritage. He observed that the exhibition was not merely a display of paintings but a celebration of India’s living cultural heritage.

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Congratulating the IIAS for this significant initiative, the Governor said the institute had long been a leading centre for high-quality research, intellectual reflection and discourse on issues of national importance. “Its commitment to the preservation of Indian culture, knowledge traditions and cultural heritage is highly commendable,” he said, adding that the institute had successfully provided a common platform where scholars, artists, artisans and students could engage in a meaningful dialogue between tradition and knowledge.

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The Governor observed that Indian art was founded not merely on aesthetics but also on knowledge, spirituality, folk life and cultural memory. Inspired by nature, folklore, sacred texts, festivals and everyday life, Indian artists created works that connect generations and keep society rooted in its cultural foundations, he said.

Speaking about the Kangra miniature tradition, he said it occupies a distinguished position among India’s great artistic traditions. “This refined expression of the Pahari school of painting reached its zenith under the patronage of Raja Sansar Chand. Its delicate lines, intricate brushwork, harmonious use of colours, evocative natural landscapes and profound portrayal of human emotions have earned it a place among the world’s finest painting traditions,” he said.

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Welcoming the gathering, Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIAS, described the art camp as an innovative initiative aimed at fostering dialogue between academic scholarship and living artistic traditions.