Governor inaugurates hostel

Shimla, April 23
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inaugurated Vivekananda Girls’ Hostel built by the Himgiri Kalyan Ashram at Beolia near Shimla. He announced Rs 5 lakh for the organisation to aid its welfare activities.
“He said the Himgiri Kalyan Ashram is providing food, clothing, accommodation, education and medical facilities to poor and destitute children through its hostels. About 550 pass out students from Himgiri Kalyan Ashram have excelled in different fields,” he added.
He paid tribute to late Matha Ram who donated land for the girls hostel. He also appreciated Vinod Agarwal, Nand Lal Sharma, Kannu Devi, wife of Matha Ram, and other social workers who helped in the construction of the building.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of India-China talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...