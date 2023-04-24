Governor inaugurates hostel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inaugurated Vivekananda Girls’ Hostel built by the Himgiri Kalyan Ashram at Beolia near Shimla. He announced Rs 5 lakh for the organisation to aid its welfare activities.

“He said the Himgiri Kalyan Ashram is providing food, clothing, accommodation, education and medical facilities to poor and destitute children through its hostels. About 550 pass out students from Himgiri Kalyan Ashram have excelled in different fields,” he added.

He paid tribute to late Matha Ram who donated land for the girls hostel. He also appreciated Vinod Agarwal, Nand Lal Sharma, Kannu Devi, wife of Matha Ram, and other social workers who helped in the construction of the building.