Governor inaugurates Radio Kullu 90.4 FM dedicated to Vidisha Bhardwaj

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated Radio Kullu 90.4 FM, an initiative launched by the Samphia Foundation and sponsored by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The station has been dedicated in the memory of late Vidisha Bhardwaj. Lady Governor Bindu Gupta was also present on the occasion.

In a special interview on Radio Kullu 90.4 FM, the Governor shared his insights into preserving local traditions, the timeless legacy of the Kullu Dasehra and the enduring charm of radio as a medium of mass communication.

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The Governor reflected on his personal connection to broadcasting and recalled his early days and how his father, an employee of the Department of Posts, witnessed an era when radios required an official licence. He fondly reminisced the days when a radio was a proud household possession, often found playing at village chaupals alongside community gatherings.

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He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” and credited the initiative with successfully reviving radio culture and keeping the traditional medium alive in the modern digital age. The Governor recited a self-composed verse highlighting courage and determination, alongside a lighthearted piece reflecting on everyday life.

The Governor congratulated Gaurav Bhardwaj for launching the radio station in the memory of his late mother, Vidisha Bhardwaj. Director of the Samphia Foundation Dr Shruti More Bhardwaj, Prof Shashi Kant Sharma of the Department of Journalism at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.