Governor inspects work on Kiratpur-Manali highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 28

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inspected the ongoing construction work on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway in Mandi district. He directed NHAI officials to complete the project in time.

Earlier, the Governor provided financial assistance to six children, who were orphaned during the second wave of Covid-19, at a programme organised by the District Red Cross Society. He also provided health kits to sanitation workers and wheelchairs to physically-challenged persons through the District Red Cross Society.

He presented a cheque for Rs 51,000 each to Kushal Kumar and Vishal, both residents of Sarkaghat, and Ansh Deep of Jogindernagar, and Rs 75,000 each to Kumari Mamta Devi of Karsog, Pari Rani and Sophia of Jogindernagar. All of them were orphaned due to Covid.