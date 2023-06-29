Governor inspects work on Kiratpur-Manali highway

Mandi, June 28
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inspected the ongoing construction work on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway in Mandi district. He directed NHAI officials to complete the project in time.
Earlier, the Governor provided financial assistance to six children, who were orphaned during the second wave of Covid-19, at a programme organised by the District Red Cross Society. He also provided health kits to sanitation workers and wheelchairs to physically-challenged persons through the District Red Cross Society.
He presented a cheque for Rs 51,000 each to Kushal Kumar and Vishal, both residents of Sarkaghat, and Ansh Deep of Jogindernagar, and Rs 75,000 each to Kumari Mamta Devi of Karsog, Pari Rani and Sophia of Jogindernagar. All of them were orphaned due to Covid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28