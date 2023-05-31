Governor interacts with doctors at Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 30

Health institutions are known by the facilities they provide and performance of doctors and not by buildings alone. Hence, the responsibility of doctors increases when they are serving in the institutions of high esteem.

This was stated by Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor, while interacting with doctors at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district today. The Governor also visited patient wards and OPDs and interacted with patients.

While talking to media, the Governor said it was because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that AIIMS-like facility was developed in a small state like Himachal Pradesh. Best health equipment and expert doctors are working here.

He stated that this AIIMS would not only benefit the people of the state, but also the patients of the neighbouring states.

Veer Singh Negi, Director of AIIMS, said that 1.43 lakh patients had been examined in OPDs of AIIMS so far since August 2022 and 760 major operations performed. He said that a nursing institute had also been started in the AIIMS here from the current session.

Later, Governor Shukla visited a fish breeding farm at Devali village and inaugurated an old age home at the village.