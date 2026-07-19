Governor Kavinder Gupta awards degrees to 2,244 students at Jaypee varsity

Governor Kavinder Gupta awarded degrees and medals to the students of Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat in Solan district, on its seventh convocation on Saturday. As many as 2,244 degrees (1,966 BTech, three Integrated MTech, 69 MTech, 116 MSc and 90 PhD) were awarded during the convocation. The Governor congratulated the university on completing 25 years of academic excellence and described the silver jubilee as a milestone reflecting the dreams of thousands of students, dedication of the faculty members and the institution’s significant contribution to higher education in the state.

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Gupta urged the students to remain determined in the face of challenges and view success not as a destination but as the beginning of a new journey in the era of Artificial Intelligence, Digital India and Industry. Technology must be driven by the larger objective of serving humanity. He referred to the AI-powered mental health support chatbot developed by JUIT students and said that it was an inspiring example of how innovation could address real societal needs.

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The Governor encouraged researchers and young innovators to develop technology-driven solutions for the unique challenges of the hill states, including disaster management, sustainable agriculture and healthcare. He also urged the students to undertake scientific research on Himachal Pradesh’s rich medicinal herbs and plants. He said that such innovations could generate entrepreneurial opportunities while benefiting local farmers. Vice-Chancellor Prof RK Sharma presented the university’s annual progress report on the occasion.