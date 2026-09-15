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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Governor Kavinder Gupta calls upon youth to promote health awareness

Governor Kavinder Gupta calls upon youth to promote health awareness

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta being welcomed during the closing ceremony of ‘Swasthya Manthan-2026’, a National youth festival and conclave on the theme “Harnessing Youth Leadership for a healthier Tomorrow” organized by Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla on Sunday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday called upon the youth to take the lead in promoting health awareness, combating stigma and discrimination and strengthening the spirit of humanitarian service in society. He was addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Swasthya Manthan-2026’, a national youth festival and conclave on the theme, “Harnessing Youth Leadership for a Healthier Tomorrow”, organised by Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, in collaboration with the State and District Red Cross Society, Himachal Pradesh, and the NCC Unit of the HPNLU on Sunday.

The Governor congratulated the winners of various competitions and other participants and said that the theme of the event, “Empowering Youth Leadership for a Healthy Tomorrow”, was highly relevant in the present times. “Young people are not only the future of the country but also its greatest strength. Their awareness, sensitivity and active participation are essential for building a healthy society,” he added.

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He urged the youth to spread authentic health information, challenge myths and misconceptions and encourage people to seek appropriate healthcare and counselling, whenever required.

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Students, healthcare advocates, policymakers and institutional representatives from across the country deliberated on HIV/AIDS awareness, public health advocacy, stigma reduction and voluntary blood donation during the conclave.

The first day featured five national-level competitions while two panel discussions, titled “Code, Clause and Cure” and “Breaking the Silence” were held on the second day. The discussions explored issues relating to healthcare regulation, technology, data privacy, stigma reduction, youth engagement and access to healthcare information.

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