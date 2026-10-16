Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurates Kangra miniature painting gallery

Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta here on Thursday inaugurated a permanent art gallery dedicated to Kangra miniature paintings, titled ‘Kangra Kalam: The Pahari Miniature Art Gallery’, at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS).

Located in Room 8 of the institute’s main building, near the Secretary’s Office, the gallery aims to preserve Himachal Pradesh’s rich Pahari miniature painting tradition and present it to tourists, art enthusiasts and the wider public.

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It offers an opportunity to appreciate Kangra painting beyond its familiar depictions of royal courts, religious narratives and celebrated artistic themes, bringing greater attention to the everyday life, folk traditions and rural surroundings of Pahari society. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Kangra paintings were symbols of the region’s civilisation and culture.

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He added that the Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand shared several cultural and civilisational similarities, which were expressed effectively through the region’s paintings. The Himalayan region reflected both ancient and modern traditions of painting, he said.

The Governor expressed confidence that the newly established gallery would provide tourists from India and abroad with an opportunity to understand the civilisation, culture and artistic traditions of the hill regions.

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“The gallery… places particular emphasis on presenting Pahari community life, rural activities, folk music, traditional customs and the relationship between local communities and nature through the medium of miniature painting,” he said.

The Governor also released a book, titled ‘Folk and Rural Imagery in Kangra Miniatures: An Indigenous Indian Art Perspective’, based on Kangra miniature paintings.

Authored by Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi and Pankaj Gupta, the publication aims to represent an important effort to understand Pahari folk life, rural settings and local cultural experiences through Kangra miniature paintings.

Additionally, the Governor unveiled a bust of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the founder of the institute. “Dr Radhakrishnan is remembered for his contributions to philosophy, education and the pursuit of knowledge. His bust on the institute’s premises underscores the enduring values of scholarship and intellectual inquiry,” the Governor said.