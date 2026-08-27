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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Governor Kavinder Gupta stresses humanitarian aid at IGMC

Governor Kavinder Gupta stresses humanitarian aid at IGMC

Gupta distributes 40 blankets to paediatric ward through Red Cross

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta distributes 40 blankets from Lok Bhavan through the HP State Red Cross Society for the pediatric ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta today stressed the need to strengthen humanitarian services, particularly during emergencies and difficult circumstances, and encouraged individuals and organisations to contribute to initiatives aimed at the welfare of patients and the needy.

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He said this after distributing 40 blankets from Lok Bhavan through the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society to the paediatric ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

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Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Dr Rahul Rao and Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatric Surgery, Dr Kamal Kant Sharma, received the blankets on behalf of the hospital.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said serving humanity and supporting those in need was at the heart of the Red Cross movement. He said small but meaningful initiatives could provide comfort and dignity to patients and their families, particularly children undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The Governor said children requiring medical care needed not only quality treatment but also a caring and supportive environment. He appreciated the efforts of the State Red Cross Society in extending humanitarian assistance to hospitals and vulnerable sections of society.

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He said institutions such as IGMC provided critical healthcare services to people from across Himachal Pradesh, including those living in remote and rural areas. He called for continued cooperation among the Red Cross Society, healthcare institutions and other stakeholders to ensure that patients received the necessary support beyond medical treatment.

The Governor expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire greater community participation in social service and reinforce the spirit of compassion and mutual support in society.

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