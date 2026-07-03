Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta launches Ladli Swarozgar Yojana poster

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday released the poster of the “Ladli Swarozgar Yojana – Empowered Women, Empowered Himachal” at Lok Bhavan during a courtesy call by office-bearers of the Ladli Foundation, Himachal Pradesh.

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The initiative, launched by the Ladli Foundation, aims to promote self-employment among women by enabling them to market and sell products made through their own skills and craftsmanship, thereby encouraging financial independence and entrepreneurship.

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Congratulating the Foundation on the initiative, the Governor extended his best wishes for the successful implementation of the Ladli Swarozgar Yojana. He praised the organisation’s commitment to empowering women and strengthening their economic participation in society.

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Gupta said that service to humanity was service to the Almighty. He emphasised that everyone should actively participate in social welfare initiatives for the betterment of society. He expressed confidence that programmes promoting self-reliance among women would contribute significantly to building a stronger and more prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, state president of the Ladli Foundation Shalu Akhtar and Diksha Sharma briefed the Governor on the organisation’s social welfare initiatives undertaken over the past 15 years. They said the Ladli Swarozgar Yojana has been launched with the objective of enabling women to become self-reliant by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through the sale of products handcrafted by them.

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Office-bearers and members of the Foundation were also present on the occasion.