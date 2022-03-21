Governor opens women netball tourney

Dharamsala, March 20
Governor RV Arlekar inaugurated the All-India Inter-University Women Netball Competition here today.
Presiding over the inauguration ceremony at the local sports stadium, he exhorted the players to give their best. He appreciated the efforts of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur towards developing sports.
Earlier, the Governor took salute from an impressive march past, presented by 600 participants drawn from 43 universities from across the country.
Prof SP Bansal, Vice-chancellor, CUHP, thanked Anurag Thakur for announcing Rs 15 crore for the construction of a sports stadium at the university.
Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria, DC Nipun Jindal, SP Khushal Sharma and VCs of universities were present. —
