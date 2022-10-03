Himachal Governor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Shimla, October 2
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at his statue at The Ridge here today.
Arlekar said, “Mahatma Gandhi had established the ideals of truth, non-violence and religion in his life.”
The Governor also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Central Telegraph Office Chowk on his birth anniversary.
“Both worked towards strengthening the rural economy. Today, the country is moving in that direction and to become self-reliant, more efforts are being made towards the rural economy,” said Arlekar. Patriotic songs and bhajans were also sung.
Earlier, the Governor felicitated the field workers of the SEHB Society, through ‘Maitri Society for All Kind’, at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’, which is also held on Gandhi Jayanti, and distributed heaters among them.
