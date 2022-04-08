Governor presides over HPU's annual court meeting

Shimla, April 7
Progress of society can be evaluated through education and time has come to move fast with a positive mindset as the Covid pandemic had halted the pace of work in the past two years, said Governor and Himachal Pradesh University Chancellor RV Arlekar, while presiding over the 33rd meeting of the University Court of HPU, here today.
He said there was a healthy environment of education in the state. Literacy was much higher and there were a large number of educational institutions. They should take the advantage of these facilities in a positive way. —
