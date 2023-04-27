Governor presides Senate meeting at Nauni varsity

Solan, April 26
“Special attention should be given to meet the academic needs of students, including skill development,” said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while presiding over the 16th annual meeting of the Senate of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today.
He informed the senate that the university had earned Rs 30.74 crore as its domestic income last year. He added that the university had made spent Rs 37.99 crore on construction works since the last senate meeting. “The university has established modern laboratories, study rooms for students, e-carts and facilities like a solar roof top power plant and a solar steam kitchen for students.”
Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the university received a grant of Rs 29 lakh from NABARD last month. The state government had provided Rs 5 crore for natural farming so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...