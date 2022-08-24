Himachal Governor releases book on ABVP

Governor Rajendra Arlekar released ‘Dhyay Yatra’, a book chronicling ABVP’s seven-decade journey, at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Governor said the book provided information about ABVP’s inception, its ideology, its journey and achievements. He further said that ABVP was the largest student organisation of the world.

HPU extends last date for admission

The Himachal Pradesh University has extended the last date of admission in its affiliated colleges till August 31. The admission process has closed on August 20. The date has been extended to provide relief to the students who could not take admission due to various reasons before the last date. The order will be applicable to all government, non-government and Sanskrit colleges.

Job fair to be held at ITI Bangana

The Una Labour and Employment Department will organise a job fair at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Dumkhar, in Bangana sub-division. District Employment Officer Anita Gautam said the companies from the state and rest of the country will select candidates for various jobs. She said interested candidates can contact the Bangana Employment Sub office and be present on the ITI premises on September 4 at 10 am.

