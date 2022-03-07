Governor releases books on temperate fruits

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released three books based on latest technical information related to horticulture and agriculture of temperate fruits under the National Agricultural Development Project by the Department of Fruit Science, Horticulture and Forestry College, Neri, Hamirpur, at Raj Bhavan, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said these books would provide practical knowledge to farmers engaged in the cultivation of these fruits in the state and other parts of the country and also to students studying horticulture. He said, “Our climate is suitable for the cultivation of various fruit plants and a sub-tropical to special temperate climate was found here, which showed the broad base of horticulture.”

He said horticulture was being adopted as a main occupation here which was also important for food security in the agriculture sector. These books based on guava and litchi would definitely act as a guide for farmers.