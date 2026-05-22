Governor releases ex-IAS officer’s book

Governor Kavinder Gupta released a book ‘My Himachal, My Journey’ authored by retired IAS officer Dr Srikant Baldi at Lok Bhavan here today.

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The book is an account of Dr Baldi’s administrative journey, professional experiences and his deep association with Himachal Pradesh. Through simple and engaging narration, he shares memories from his distinguished years in public service, highlighting the changing landscape of the state, the warmth of its people, the rich mountain culture and several memorable experiences connected with public welfare.

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The book also includes several inspiring incidents and personal reflections that bring readers closer to the spirit and soul of the state.

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The Governor congratulated Dr Baldi on the publication of the book and said that such literary works served as a source of inspiration for generations.