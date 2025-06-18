DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Governor reviews progress of TB-elimination campaign

Governor reviews progress of TB-elimination campaign

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:43 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla chaired a high-level review meeting on the tuberculosis (TB) elimination campaign at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

He evaluated the initiatives undertaken by the state under the ‘100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ and assessed Himachal’s contribution in the nationwide TB elimination programme launched by the Centre.

Shukla emphasised the need for regular monitoring at the state and district levels, enhanced community participation and widespread public awareness to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign. He appreciated the efforts being made by the state government for making Himachal a TB-free state and called for more robust strategies besides enhanced public participation.

