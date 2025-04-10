Governor Shukla felicitates Harshita Thakur for Special Olympics silver

Harshita Thakur from Shimla, who won a silver medal for India in snowboarding at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy, called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Governor congratulated Harshita on her achievement and honoured her with a Himachali cap and shawl as a token of appreciation. He praised her hard work, dedication and determination, which had brought glory to both the country and the state.

The Governor said Harshita had become an inspiration to others, demonstrating with clear goals, relentless effort and perseverance, no dream is out of reach.

“Once a goal is set and there is dedication and hard work, no obstacle can stop the path to success. Harshita is a shining example of this spirit,” the Governor remarked.

During their interaction, Harshita shared her experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her medal-winning performance, describing it as a memorable moment.

The Governor extended best wishes for her endeavours, expressing hope that she would continue to excel and make the nation proud.

Harshita’s parents, Sohan Lal and Sarita Thakur, were also present at the occasion.