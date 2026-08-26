Governor stresses need to strengthen humanitarian services, distributes blankets at IGMC Shimla

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday stressed the need to strengthen humanitarian services, particularly during emergencies and difficult circumstances, and encouraged individuals and organisations to contribute to initiatives aimed at the welfare of patients and the needy.

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He was speaking after distributing 40 blankets from Lok Bhavan through the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society for the pediatric ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

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Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Dr Rahul Rao and Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatric Surgery, Dr Kamal Kant Sharma received the blankets on behalf of the hospital.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said serving humanity and extending support to those in need was at the heart of the Red Cross movement. He said small but meaningful initiatives could provide comfort and dignity to patients and their families, particularly children undergoing treatment in hospitals.

“Children requiring medical care not only require quality treatment but also a caring and supportive environment,” he said, appreciating the efforts of the State Red Cross Society in extending humanitarian assistance to hospitals and vulnerable sections of society.

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Gupta said institutions such as IGMC provided critical healthcare services to people from across Himachal Pradesh, including those living in remote and rural areas. He called for continued cooperation between the Red Cross Society, healthcare institutions and other stakeholders to ensure that patients received necessary support beyond medical treatment.

The Governor expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire greater community participation in social service and reinforce the spirit of compassion and mutual support in society.