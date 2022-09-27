Governor urges industrialists to help make Himachal TB-free

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 26

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today called upon industrialists to contribute towards making Himachal Pradesh a tuberculosis (TB) free state.

2023 target The government has decided to make the state TB-free by 2023. It can be easily achieved if TB patients are adopted for treatment. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor, HP

The Governor, while addressing industrialists at Nalagarh, said, “Though tuberculosis has been eradicated from most of the countries, India still has a large number of TB patients. The Prime Minister has set a target of making the country TB-free by 2024.”

The Governor said that the state government had decided to achieve the target by 2023. He added that the target could be easily achieved if TB patients were adopted for treatment.

He said, “We need to work as a social organisation. The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) has always discharged its social responsibility and I hope it will contribute to achieving the target.”

As per the data, 12.30 lakh TB cases were reported in India in 2021. The total TB notification rate in the state was 191 cases per lakh population.

The total TB cases in the state last year was 14,492, out of which 2.6 per cent were in tribal areas, 74 per cent in rural and 23.4 per cent in urban areas, said Arlekar.

Rajesh Sharma, Secretary to the Governor, urged the investors to help the 9,000 TB patients in the state, who had given their consent to register themselves on the Nikshay portal.

Gopal Beri, Deputy Managing Director, National Health Mission, said that Himachal was adjudged the best state in effectively implementing the TB eradication programme.

Subodh Gupta, president, CII Himachal Pradesh; Gagan Kapoor, vice-president, CII; and Rajender Guleria, president, BBNIA; were also present on the occasion.

#Nalagarh #rajendra vishwanath arlekar #solan