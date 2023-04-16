Governor visits de-addiction centre in Una

Una, April 15
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today visited the Integrated Rehabilitation and Counselling Centre for Addicts, a drug de-addiction centre located at Ghaluwal village in Haroli subdivision of Una district. He met the inmates and the centre’s management and inquired about the facilities and the government assistance being provided there. Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur accompanied the Governor.
The Governor later paid obeisance at Mata Chintpurni shrine in Una district and participated in a yajna. He took a round of the temple premises and inspected various developmental works being undertaken by the Temple Trust. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, was present.
