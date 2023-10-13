Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 12

Unconcerned about the pristine beauty and manifold ecological benefits of the 17 green belts in Shimla, successive HP regimes have desperately tried to tinker with the norms to pave the way for an urban sprawl ever since the construction ban was imposed in December 2020.

Will sound Death knell for trees Throwing open of even some parts of green belts to sound death knell for trees

Environment impact assessment studies have shown that construction ban has yielded positive results

Even a partial relaxation in ban will open floodgates for haphazard constructions

Even as the Himachal Pradesh Government today claimed that it had made the norms more stringent for construction as compared to the previous BJP regime, the fact remains that throwing open of even some parts of the green belts would only sound the death knell for the remaining majestic deodars which have survived the concretisation of the Queen of Hills.

Notwithstanding the fact that environment impact assessment studies have shown that the construction ban in the 17 green belts, spread over 414 hectares, has yielded positive results, successive regimes have desperately tried to find ways and means to do away with it.

A visit to several areas in green belts showed how people had constructed their houses by including the deodar trees within the four walls, with the tree crown jutting out of the roof, only to suffocate to death. There has hardly been any action against violators with norms only proposing petty fine which people happily pay.

“The Shimla Development Plan (SDP) was notified by the Cabinet as per the SC orders in June 2023, but it is still on hold. We have submitted an amended plan, but its implementation will be subject to SC approval,” said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He also said his government proposed to notify nine new green belts towards Fagu to bring more forests under protection. Yoginder Mohan Sengupta, the petitioner in the SC case on the green belts, says the SDP can’t be implemented. The BJP regime headed by Jai Ram Thakur had proposed to allow construction as per the SDP in all 17 green belts as well as the core area of the town ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, but with the matter pending in the court, the move never came through. As such, the blanket ban in all 17 green belts remains in place. “To preserve the green belts, limited residential construction with stringent regulations and control will be allowed in the green belt area encircled by the road from Navbahar to Ramchandra Chowk to Machhi Wali Kothi to Christ Church to Lakkar Bazar to IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk and to Navbahar,” said a TCP official.

