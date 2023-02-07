Govt assuming power also inherits liabilities: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 6

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, today said took exception to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oft-repeated statement that the BJP government had left behind a Rs 11,000 crore liability of pension and dearness allowance (DA).

Wrong precedent The Congress is setting a wrong precedent by adding the liability of Rs 11,000 crore to the debt to mislead people. It is an attempt to hide the truth. — Jai Ram Thakur, Former Chief Minister

“A government which assumes power inherits liabilities and expenditure which comprises pension as well as DA. It is incorrect to add a sum of Rs 11,000 crore pending in lieu of pension and DA to the loan amount,” he said in a press note issued here today.

He said when the BJP government had taken over it had paid the liabilities of the former Congress government. “The Congress is setting a wrong precedent of adding the liability of Rs 11,000 crore to the debt to mislead people. It is an attempt to hide the truth,” he added.

Thakur said if the loan liability had increased in the state, it was solely due to the Congress, which had remained in power for 10 terms. “Whenever the Congress comes to power loans multiply by twice or thrice,” he alleged.

He said Sukhu was claiming that Himachal would go the Sri Lanka way and if that happens, the Congress would be largely responsible for it. “Ten guarantees promised by the Congress will require thousands of crores of rupees and all development works will come to a standstill,” Thakur added.

He accused the government of failing to fulfil any guarantee, as it would aggravate the financial crisis.

He also objected to the Congress allegation that opening of 620 institutes had added to the financial liability to the state as it would hamper development.