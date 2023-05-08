Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per kg

New Delhi, May 8
The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg.
The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification that the imports are free if the price is above Rs 50 per kg.
"Import of apples...is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to Rs 50 per Kg," DGFT said in the notification.
The minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, it added.
In 2023, India imported apples worth USD 296 million against USD 385.1 million in 2022.
The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland. Imports from South Africa rose 84.8 per cent to USD 18.53 million during April-February 2022-23.
Similarly from Poland, the inbound shipments of apple increased by 83.36 per cent to USD 15.39 million. However, imports declined from countries like the US, UAE, France and Afghanistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks Centre, state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...
Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea
The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...
Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident
Farmer leaders said they stand united with the wrestlers and...
Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty
EC letter to Kharge came following a complaint by the Bharat...
3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries