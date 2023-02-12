Govt biased against Kangra: BJP leader

Dharamsala, February 11
General secretary of the BJP’s state unit Trilok Kapoor today alleged that the present Congress government was biased against Kangra district.
Addressing a press conference at the Dharamsala Circuit House, he alleged that despite Kangra giving 10 MLAs to the Congress in the last Assembly elections, only one MLA from the district has been inducted into the Cabinet. During the BJP rule, there were four Cabinet ministers from Kangra district, he said.
What he said
- Kangra gave 10 MLAs to the Congress in the last Assembly elections
- But only one MLA from the district has been inducted into the Cabinet
- During the BJP rule, there were four Cabinet ministers from Kangra district
Kapoor said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu painted a grim picture of the state finances saying that Himachal might also end like Sri Lanka that had gone bankrupt. If the situation of state was so precarious, why the Congress government had created posts of Cabinet rank for some leaders and appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries. The state government was wasting public money by creating such extra-constitutional posts, he alleged.
Trilok Kapoor said the BJP would launch a signature campaign in Kangra district against the Congress government’s move to close down certain institutions.
