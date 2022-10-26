Govt biased against Kangra: Congress

NURPUR, OCTOBER 25
Kangra district Congress president and Congress candidate from Nurpur Assembly constituency Ajay Mahajan said that the state government’s insensitivity to the four lane affected would play spoilsport for the BJP in Kangra district.
Addressing his poll meetings at Kopra, Ondh, Rit and Kandwal gram panchayatshe said around 4000 families were displaced by the Pathankot-Mandi four lane project alone in Nurpur sub division. Even after struggling for the past over four years they have got only hollow assurances. Now the affected people would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Assembly elections.
He alleged that the Jai Ram government had discriminated against the biggest Kangra district by not getting approved any big project for the district during his five years’ term. “Even proposed construction of the Central University campus and expansion of the airport in Kangra district have been put on the back burner by the government.
