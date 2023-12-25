 Govt, BJP spar over financial crisis, guarantees : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Govt, BJP spar over financial crisis, guarantees
Session analysis

Govt, BJP spar over financial crisis, guarantees

Session dominated by Opposition protests, govt blaming Centre for ‘paltry aid’; four Bills passed

Govt, BJP spar over financial crisis, guarantees

Kuldeep Singh Pathania



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 24

The five-day winter session of Himachal Assembly that concluded here yesterday evening was marked by protests by the BJP, the Congress government emphasising on financial crisis it faced and blaming the Union government for not helping it financially to tide over the natural disaster the state faced because of the monsoon fury in July and August.

Speaker Pathania impressive

  • Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania earned appreciation from the Opposition and the ruling party with the way he conducted the five-day winter session
  • On December 21, the Speaker reprimanded the ruling benches as one of the Cabinet ministers was not present in the House when the matter pertaining to his department was being taken up
  • Both the Opposition and ruling benches appreciated the Speaker for giving equal preference to them while listing the matters they wanted to take up in the House

The Opposition party came with a strategy to embarrass the Congress government for failing to fulfil the guarantees it had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections. Every day, the BJP legislators took up the issue of one unfulfilled guarantee and held a protest just before the start of the session. Though the BJP performed as a political party in the winter session, its show as legislative group was not impressive. The party legislators failed to give inputs on four Bills that were presented and passed in the session.

The four Bills included HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Amendment Bill 2023, Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on hydropower Generation (Amendment) Bill 2023, Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Second Amendment Bill), 2023 and HP Tourism Development and Regulation (amendment) Bill 2023.

The HP Tourism Development and Regulation (amendment) Bill 2023 was vital as it involved livelihood of thousands of people in the state as the government intended to regulate the homestays in the state. However, none of the members of the House from the Opposition or ruling party gave observations or suggestions regarding its provisions. The Bill was passed with a voice vote without suggestions.

The Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania earned appreciation from the Opposition and the ruling party with the way he conducted the session. On December 21, the third day of the session, the Speaker even reprimanded the ruling benches as one of the Cabinet ministers was not present in the House when the matter pertaining to his department was being taken up. Both the Opposition and ruling benches appreciated the Speaker for giving equal preference to them while listing the matters they wanted to take up in the House. The Speaker gave special preference to school children as they were invited in the visitors’ galley to see the House proceedings.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu managed to corner the Opposition BJP over its failures during its stint in power from 2017 to 2022. The Chief Minister brought the facts that budget of Rs 4,350 crore lapsed during the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 under various government heads.

Sukhu also blamed the Union government for not providing enough financial grant to the state to compensate for the disaster that hit Himachal during the last monsoons. The Chief Minister claimed that the state had submitted a memorandum of losses worth Rs 9,905 crore to the Union government but it got just Rs 630 crore as compensation which amounts to paltry 6 per cent of the losses. The Chief Minister claimed that the grant given to the state was not even as per minimum standards prescribed under the NDRF rules.

Both the Opposition and ruling party members clashed over the issue of unemployment. While the Opposition blamed the ruling Congress for its failure to provide 5 lakh jobs it promised to the youth of state, the Congress accused the previous BJP government of allowing paper leaks and scams in recruitment.

The Independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiar Singh took up a vital issue pertaining to his constituency regarding declaration of one-km area around the Pong Dam wildlife sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone. He got an assurance from the Chief Minister that the government would request the Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change to reduce the area under the eco-sensitive zone.

In Dharamsala, the locals and ABVP activists chose the winter session to protest over the issue of failure of the state government to deposit Rs 30 crore for transfer of forest land in name of the CUHP in Jadrangal. The government remained evasive over the issue.

Two newly inducted Cabinet ministers Yadwinder Goma from Kangra and Rajesh Dharmani from Bilaspur remained without portfolio during the winter session. Therefore, no questions were marked to them.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer