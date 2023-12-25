Govt, BJP spar over financial crisis, guarantees

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 24

The five-day winter session of Himachal Assembly that concluded here yesterday evening was marked by protests by the BJP, the Congress government emphasising on financial crisis it faced and blaming the Union government for not helping it financially to tide over the natural disaster the state faced because of the monsoon fury in July and August.

The Opposition party came with a strategy to embarrass the Congress government for failing to fulfil the guarantees it had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections. Every day, the BJP legislators took up the issue of one unfulfilled guarantee and held a protest just before the start of the session. Though the BJP performed as a political party in the winter session, its show as legislative group was not impressive. The party legislators failed to give inputs on four Bills that were presented and passed in the session.

The four Bills included HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Amendment Bill 2023, Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on hydropower Generation (Amendment) Bill 2023, Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Second Amendment Bill), 2023 and HP Tourism Development and Regulation (amendment) Bill 2023.

The HP Tourism Development and Regulation (amendment) Bill 2023 was vital as it involved livelihood of thousands of people in the state as the government intended to regulate the homestays in the state. However, none of the members of the House from the Opposition or ruling party gave observations or suggestions regarding its provisions. The Bill was passed with a voice vote without suggestions.

The Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania earned appreciation from the Opposition and the ruling party with the way he conducted the session. On December 21, the third day of the session, the Speaker even reprimanded the ruling benches as one of the Cabinet ministers was not present in the House when the matter pertaining to his department was being taken up. Both the Opposition and ruling benches appreciated the Speaker for giving equal preference to them while listing the matters they wanted to take up in the House. The Speaker gave special preference to school children as they were invited in the visitors’ galley to see the House proceedings.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu managed to corner the Opposition BJP over its failures during its stint in power from 2017 to 2022. The Chief Minister brought the facts that budget of Rs 4,350 crore lapsed during the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 under various government heads.

Sukhu also blamed the Union government for not providing enough financial grant to the state to compensate for the disaster that hit Himachal during the last monsoons. The Chief Minister claimed that the state had submitted a memorandum of losses worth Rs 9,905 crore to the Union government but it got just Rs 630 crore as compensation which amounts to paltry 6 per cent of the losses. The Chief Minister claimed that the grant given to the state was not even as per minimum standards prescribed under the NDRF rules.

Both the Opposition and ruling party members clashed over the issue of unemployment. While the Opposition blamed the ruling Congress for its failure to provide 5 lakh jobs it promised to the youth of state, the Congress accused the previous BJP government of allowing paper leaks and scams in recruitment.

The Independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiar Singh took up a vital issue pertaining to his constituency regarding declaration of one-km area around the Pong Dam wildlife sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone. He got an assurance from the Chief Minister that the government would request the Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change to reduce the area under the eco-sensitive zone.

In Dharamsala, the locals and ABVP activists chose the winter session to protest over the issue of failure of the state government to deposit Rs 30 crore for transfer of forest land in name of the CUHP in Jadrangal. The government remained evasive over the issue.

Two newly inducted Cabinet ministers Yadwinder Goma from Kangra and Rajesh Dharmani from Bilaspur remained without portfolio during the winter session. Therefore, no questions were marked to them.

