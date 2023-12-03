Govt committed to giving ST status to Hattees, says minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that the state government was committed to providing the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community, which had struggled for it for decades.

Negi chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of the Constitutional (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, and notifying ‘Hattees of the Trans-Giri Area of Sirmaur District’ as an ST. He said that the Central Government had issued a notification giving the ST status to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area, but due to some doubts, the state government sought a clarification. “As per the notification, the entire Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and various other classes, has been given the Scheduled Tribe status,” he added.

The minister said that some sections of people were demanding that they be allowed to remain in the earlier system, as they didn’t see any benefit in the ST status. “However, all classes come under the ambit of the ST, as per the notification issued by the Central Government. The state government has sought a clarification in this regard so that an early solution to the issue can be found,” he added.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the state government wanted that Hattees get the benefits of the ST status at the earliest. He asked the Tribal Development Department to look into legal provisions and explore the options of providing a provisional ST certificate to the members of the Hattee community. He said, “The state government will provide an opportunity to all sections of society to present their views. We all must desist from looking at the issue from a political angle.”

Renuka Ji MLA Vinay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development, Onkar Chand Sharma, Secretary, Law, Sharad Kumar Lagwal, president of the Central Hattee Committee (Giripar area in Sirmaur) Amichand Kamal, president of the Giripar Scheduled Caste Rights Protection Committee (Sirmaur) Anil Manget, president of the Other Backward Classes Organisation (Giripar area of Sirmaur) Dharam Pal, senior officers and representatives of the Hattee community were present on the occasion.

