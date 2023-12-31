Govt committed to providing quality education: Minister

Shimla, December 30
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that the present state government was committed to strengthening the education infrastructure in the state.
The minister was the chief guest at the annual prize distribution function of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mashobra. “Work is on to ensure that the poor and exploited sections in remote areas can get quality education,” he said.
He called upon the students to set a goal in their life and work hard in that direction and understand the importance of English in the era of global competition.
“The state government will introduce English medium from Class I from the next academic session so that the gap between private and government schools can be reduced,” he said. He assured to set up a science block in the school, besides filling vacant posts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi