Govt committed to providing quality education: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that the present state government was committed to strengthening the education infrastructure in the state.

The minister was the chief guest at the annual prize distribution function of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mashobra. “Work is on to ensure that the poor and exploited sections in remote areas can get quality education,” he said.

He called upon the students to set a goal in their life and work hard in that direction and understand the importance of English in the era of global competition.

“The state government will introduce English medium from Class I from the next academic session so that the gap between private and government schools can be reduced,” he said. He assured to set up a science block in the school, besides filling vacant posts.

