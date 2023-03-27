Govt committed to providing quality education, says minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 26

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that the state government has proposed a budget of Rs 8,828 crore for education in the new financial year. He was here today to preside over the annual prize distribution ceremony of Maharaja Laxman Sen Memorial College at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

“The state government was committed to providing quality education to students. The Chief Minister had announced several new schemes in this direction in his very first budget,” he added.

He said in today’s era, students were required to work hard to overcome the challenges of the modern era. To face these future challenges, students would have to adopt new technologies, he said.

The minister said “new technical courses would be started by the state government to provide better employment opportunities to the youth in both government and private sectors. The state government would provide a subsidy of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 to meritorious girl students to buy e-Scooty. Loans would be made available to poor students for pursuing professional courses at 1 per cent interest rate.”

He said Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in every assembly constituency of the state.

On the occasion, he gave away prizes to toppers in academic and sports and cultural activities of the college. He also felicitated a volunteer, Anchal, of the college for representing the NSS contingent of India at the Republic Day Parade (2023) and Neha Thakur for her achievements in kabaddi.

He announced to give Rs 25,000 to Anchal, Rs 20 lakh for revamping the old college building and Rs 75,000 to students of the college for presenting a cultural programme.

Earlier today, he inaugurated the state-level Suket Devta Mela at Sundernagar in Mandi.

More Rajiv Gandhi schools to be opened

