Govt committed to welfare of deprived sections: Mandi MLA

The state government remains firmly committed to the welfare of deprived and vulnerable sections of society and is continuously working to ensure the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible person, said Chander Shekhar, MLA from Dharampur and chairman of the District Welfare Committee, while presiding over a meeting of the committee here on Saturday.

Chander Shekhar, while addressing the meeting, said the government had launched several innovative initiatives, including the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, aimed at strengthening social security and promoting inclusive development. He said coordinated efforts are being made to ensure welfare schemes reach people at the last corner of society.

He said through the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the economic and social uplift of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, persons with disabilities and senior citizens was being ensured. For the financial year 2025-26, a budget provision of over Rs 123 crore had been made for welfare schemes in Mandi district, of which around Rs 119.18 crore had already been disbursed to 1,39,282 eligible beneficiaries.

The MLA said by December 2025, a total of 24,561 new cases had been approved under the Social Security Pension Scheme in the district. Under the scheme, approximately Rs 117.43 crore had been released to 1,39,100 beneficiaries, including recipients of Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension, old age pension, disability allowance, leprosy rehabilitation allowance and transgender pension.

He added during the current year, financial assistance of Rs 69 lakh had been provided under the Mukhyamantri Widow and Single Woman Housing Scheme, while nearly Rs 52 lakh has been disbursed under the Swarn Jayanti Aashray Yojana. Assistance worth Rs 25.75 lakh has been granted under the Inter-Caste Marriage Incentive Scheme, Rs 5.29 lakh as scholarships to students with disabilities, and Rs 19.40 lakh under the National Family Assistance Scheme. In addition, 141 villages across all 10 assembly constituencies of the district have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Directing officials, the MLA said no eligible person should be deprived of benefits. He noted that significant reforms have been introduced, including online applications for social security pensions through Lok Mitra Centres via the HIM Access Portal and e-KYC verification through nearby Anganwadi centres. He added that improvements have also been made in disability pension provisions to include eligible non-employed persons not receiving any other pension.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan welcomed the chairman and assured strict implementation of the committee’s decisions. District Welfare Officer Sameer conducted the proceedings. Mayor of Mandi Municipal Corporation Virender Bhatt Sharma, all sub-divisional magistrates and concerned departmental officers were present at the meeting.