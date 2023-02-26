Govt coughing up lakhs on Baddi lab not yet functional

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 25

A drugs testing laboratory at Baddi, which is yet to be made functional, is proving a burden on the state exchequer with the government coughing up a monthly electricity bill of nearly Rs 1 lakh, besides paying salary to two deputy analysts sitting idle for over a year now.

A sum of Rs 30 crore is being spent on setting up the lab, the work on which started in 2017. The civil work of the premises completed years ago. The process to procure equipment is still underway. Its sophisticated apparatus is being purchased by a central agency. Since some of the machines have been installed, the staff have to keep these in working order till the lab becomes functional.

Neeraj Kumar, Director, Health Safety and Regulation, confirmed that work to purchase sophisticated equipment was assigned to the HLL in September last year. He claimed the lab would be made functional by April. For setting up the lab, the drug control administration purchased the second and third floor of a commercial complex at Baddi from the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority years ago.

“A monthly power bill ranging from Rs 77,000 to Rs 1 lakh is being paid for the last one year. The drug controller is also paying salary to the two analysts even as there is no work. More staff will be deputed once the lab becomes functional,” said an official.