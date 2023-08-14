Govt couldn’t handle flood situation: Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 13

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the Congress government had failed to handle the flood situation properly in the state. He claimed, “Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was first to visit flood-affected areas while the Chief Minister took two days to reach Kullu and Manali. The Central Government was liberal in sanctioning grants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Nitin Gadkari to Himachal to provide financial aid.”

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that the government had failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees the Congress had given to people before the 2022 Assembly elections. He said that the Congress had made false promises to people to return to power. “The Congress was well aware of the fact that if it was voted to power, it would not be able to fulfil the 10 guarantees which would require over Rs 40,000 crore every year,” he claimed.

Bindal said, “Leave aside generating employment, the Congress government has terminated the services of thousands of youths working on the outsourced basis.” The government had not fulfilled the promises of 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 per month allowance to eligible women in the state, he added.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had made tall claims of making Himachal debt free but his regime had raised Rs 6,000 crore loan in the past six months.

