Govt creating sense of fiscal insecurity: Ex-C M

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress government of creating an atmosphere of financial insecurity in the state.

Thakur said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu comparing the financial situation in the state with Sri Lanka is unfortunate. It creates a sense of fear among people.”

Thakur alleged that the government had failed to release the last instalment of Rs 50 lakh to the MLAs as part of their annual fund. “The instalment was to be issued in January, but it hasn’t been released so far. The file hasn’t come back yet from the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

He accused the government of mishandling the Adani Group-transporters impasse. He claimed that the government had suffered Rs 150 crore losses due to the closure of the cement plants. “The government has still not managed to work out a plan to break the deadlock,” he said.