DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt denies role in order on domestic power connections without NOC

Govt denies role in order on domestic power connections without NOC

The government today clarified that the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) did the work of determining electricity rates in the state and it had no role in the order issued on January 21, 2022, regarding a provision of domestic...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:59 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The government today clarified that the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) did the work of determining electricity rates in the state and it had no role in the order issued on January 21, 2022, regarding a provision of domestic electricity connections without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Advertisement

The government said that it neither had any role in the electricity tariff order issued on March 15, 2024, nor the order notification issued on March 28, 2025. An official spokesperson said that HP State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) was now a fully commercial institution and maintained power supply to the consumers, as per the instructions of the HPERC as the only DISCOM of the state.

The board has clarified that the work of determining electricity rates is carried out by the HPERC and the board collects revenue at the rates fixed by the HPERC. “At present also, domestic electricity consumers of the state can get a new electricity connection by submitting necessary documents without NOC. It is as per electricity tariff order of the HPERC issued on March 15, 2024, that connections without NOC will now be valid without subsidy for consumers who have taken connection without NOC after January 21, 2022,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper