Govt denies role in order on domestic power connections without NOC

The government today clarified that the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) did the work of determining electricity rates in the state and it had no role in the order issued on January 21, 2022, regarding a provision of domestic electricity connections without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Advertisement

The government said that it neither had any role in the electricity tariff order issued on March 15, 2024, nor the order notification issued on March 28, 2025. An official spokesperson said that HP State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) was now a fully commercial institution and maintained power supply to the consumers, as per the instructions of the HPERC as the only DISCOM of the state.

The board has clarified that the work of determining electricity rates is carried out by the HPERC and the board collects revenue at the rates fixed by the HPERC. “At present also, domestic electricity consumers of the state can get a new electricity connection by submitting necessary documents without NOC. It is as per electricity tariff order of the HPERC issued on March 15, 2024, that connections without NOC will now be valid without subsidy for consumers who have taken connection without NOC after January 21, 2022,” he said.