Govt denotifies 143 schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

The state government has denotified 143 primary and middle schools having one or two students. As many as 117 primary schools and 26 middle schools have been denotified.

In the latest decision, the maximum number of primary schools have been denotified in Shimla (25), followed by Lahaul and Spiti (19), Mandi (18) and Kangra (17). The government has already denotified over 400 schools with zero enrollment.

The government has authorised deputy commissioners to take decisions regarding the use of buildings and other infrastructure of the denotified schools. The denotification of schools, along with other institutions opened by the previous BJP regime in the last six months of its tenure, has triggered a slugfest between the Congress government and the opposition party.

#Shimla