Govt doctor booked for private practice

Our Correspondent

UNA, JUNE 7

The Una Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (V&ACB) raided the residence of a government medical officer posted at the Una District Hospital late last evening on the complaint that he indulged in private practice. A sum of about Rs 1 lakh and stock of medicines for dispensing to patients was recovered from the ‘clinic’.

The doctor is a child specialist and about 80 patients were reportedly present at his residence during the time of the raid which was led by DSP Anil Mehta of the V&ACB. He said the District Drug Inspector was summoned to check the medicines and count the stock.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a person had tipped off Bureau officials that the doctor’s residence remains cramped with patients in the morning and evening, posing problems in the area. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigations are on.