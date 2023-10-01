Govt employee dies by suicide

Shimla, September 30
A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a railing near the railway station in Shimla on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mehar Singh (47). He was an employee of the state Secretariat and was residing in a government accommodation at Nabha along with his family. He belonged to Sundernagar in Mandi district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case