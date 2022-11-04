Govt employees canvassing for Cong: BJP to CEO

Shimla, November 3
Surender S Ghonkrokta, convener of the BJP Chunav Prakoshth, today lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding a campaign allegedly launched by government employees in favour of the Congress on social media.
He said office-bearers of the NPS Employees Association (NPSEA) were campaigning for the Congress on social media. He attached videos and Facebook screenshots as evidence.
President of the NPSEA Pradeep Thakur, an employee of the Forest Department, had in an interview to a news channel favoured the Congress.
