Govt employees suspend protest

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 14

Government employees covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) suspended their chain fast here today after the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. They were sitting on a chain fast for the past 44 days in support of their demand for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The employees said that they were disappointed by the indifferent attitude of the government and would vote for the party that supports the OPS. They added that the OPS was an important issue for them and they would fight for its implementation.

A protester, Vinod Dogra, said, “We have only suspended our protest till the completion of the election process in the state. Our fight for the implementation of the OPS will continue after the Assembly poll.”