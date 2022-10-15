Govt employees suspend protest

Mandi, October 14
Government employees covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) suspended their chain fast here today after the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. They were sitting on a chain fast for the past 44 days in support of their demand for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
The employees said that they were disappointed by the indifferent attitude of the government and would vote for the party that supports the OPS. They added that the OPS was an important issue for them and they would fight for its implementation.
A protester, Vinod Dogra, said, “We have only suspended our protest till the completion of the election process in the state. Our fight for the implementation of the OPS will continue after the Assembly poll.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...