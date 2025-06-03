Govt enhances fodder grant to curb stray cattle menace in state

To address the issue of stray cattle and ensure their welfare, the government has recently approved the enhancement of monthly fodder grant for Gauvansh (stray cattle) housed in gau sadans across the state from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per animal. A government spokesperson said the enhanced grant will ensure better care for stray cattle and reduce damage to crops caused by wandering animals.

He further said that the government had implemented various steps to ensure cattle welfare. “It also offers financial assistance to individuals and societies for establishing and expanding gau sadans (cow shelters). For setting up a new gau sadan, the government offers a grant of Rs 10 lakh or 50 per cent of the project estimate, whichever is less. For expansion projects, a grant of Rs 5 lakh or 50 per cent of the cost of the estimate is provided,” he said.

To support these initiatives, the government had earlier increased the liquor cess to Rs 2.50 per bottle, with the additional revenue directed towards cow welfare.

The spokesperson said these animals often stray into agricultural fields, causing extensive damage to standing crops and leading to considerable financial losses to the farmers. As a result, many farmers are becoming increasingly disheartened and are losing interest in continuing with farming activities.

“The government recognises the urgency of the problem and is taking proactive measures to mitigate its impact and provide much-needed relief to farmers. The improved fodder support is expected to significantly enhance the conditions in gau sadans and help mitigate the stray cattle problem,” he said.